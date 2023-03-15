London police charge Kitchener man in relation to human trafficking investigation

A human trafficking investigation by London police has led to charges for a Kitchener man.

Through an investigation, police say in early February, a woman started talking to a man through social media — it was noticed he allegedly began advertising sexual services to be performed by the woman, for money.

In early March, police were contacted to check on the wellbeing of a woman at a home in south London.

A 30-year-old man has now been charged with advertising another person’s sexual services, material benefit from sexual services, procuring/exercising control and obtain sexual services for consideration.

The accused is scheduled for court in April.