London police charge three suspects following violent jewelry store robbery
London police have charged three people in relation to an armed jewelry store robbery last month.
Police say the suspects entered Ronaldo’s Jewelry and Ronnie’s Grillz at 275 Wharncliffe Rd. North around 5:40 p.m. on March 25.
The suspects displayed multiple firearms, demanded some items and fled in an awaiting vehicle. An employee was struck with a weapon and suffered minor injuries.
On Tuesday, police announced a 19-year-old Toronto man, a 20-year-old Welland man and a 23-year-old Hamilton man have been charged with armed robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.
The Toronto man is also charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a firearm. The Hamilton resident also faces a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm.
The trio were already in custody in relation to a Peel Region robbery on March 31 and charged via an arrest warrant. They remain in custody.
