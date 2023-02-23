London police Chief Steve Williams retires

London Police Service Chief Steve Williams knows that Friday afternoon will be tough on him as he walks out of headquarters and into retirement.

“It’s going to be emotional,” says Chief Williams. “After spending 30 years in this organization, I’ve done a lot of interesting things and I’ve worked with some great people.”

Chief Williams, 56, started as a patrol constable on the streets when he was 26 years old. He went on to be a detective and then onto administration.

He says over that time life as an officer has changed.

“They are dealing with homelessness and mental issues and we know how volatile is that can be,” says Chief Williams. “I really commend those folks who work the frontline right now because they’re dealing with things I never had to worry about.”

The search for Chief Williams’ replacement is already underway and Deputy Chief Trish McIntyre has already put her name forward.

If she gets the job, she would become London’s first female police chief.

“No doubt the new chief will have some fresh ideas,” says Chief Williams.

For now, Chief Williams will take some time to relax before doing some travelling adding, “I’ve loved this job, it’s been fantastic but it’s time to do something else and whatever that next adventure is I’m excited about it.”