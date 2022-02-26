London police close several downtown streets due to convoy

A number of downtown London streets are currently closed due to a convoy.

London police say they are aware of a convoy planned for Saturday in the city.

The LPS is aware of a potential convoy planned for today in the @CityofLdnOnt. This may interrupt the normal flow of traffic. Members of the public are encouraged to monitor our social media in relation to delays, road closures, and alternate routes. #ldnont /1 pic.twitter.com/mmvyMkjY4o

Police have closed Dufferin Avenue, between Waterloo and Wellington streets, northbound Picton Street from Queens Avenue, and Wellington Street between Central and Dufferin avenues.

Wolfe Street is closed to westbound traffic from Waterloo Street, Clarence Street is closed to northbound traffic from Dufferin Avenue, and Angel Street is closed to eastbound traffic from Richmond Street.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

London Transit is also posting on social media about service interruptions.

SERVICE INTERRUPTIONS: Due to protests throughout the city, multiple routes are being impacted by service delays and/or detours. Please ensure to check https://t.co/Q1g8PxYYju before travelling for the most up-to-date bus arrival information. #LdnOnt

“Due to protests throughout the city, multiple routes are being impacted by service delays and/or detours,” said the post.

Riders can check http://realtime.londontransit.ca before travelling for the most up-to-date bus arrival information.