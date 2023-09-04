London police crack down on parties and noise as students head back to campus

As college and university students return to campus London police are cracking down on parties, noise and alcohol use.

The London Police Service launched Project LEARN (Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise) Friday in response to community concerns that arise at the onset of the school year.

“The start of the school year is an exciting time, and we look forward to welcoming post-secondary students back to the city,” Insp. Ryan Scrivens said in a news release. “Our goal with Project LEARN is to ensure that students know how to keep themselves, their friends, and our community safe while still enjoying this formative time in their lives. Education is a key component of this Project, and we look forward to interacting with students to ensure they are aware of their responsibilities and obligations as London residents.”

According to police, the project focuses on nuisance parties, open fires, noise, littering and public urination in the city.

During the month of September, residents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown and in neighbourhoods around Western University and Fanshawe College.

Police say the goal of the project is to protect public safety and to encourage students to celebrate responsibly.

Members of the LPS Auxiliary Unit will be visiting neighbourhoods around both campuses to educate and inform students about by-laws and crime prevention tips.