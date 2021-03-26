London police create task force to deal with rising gun violence

A new task force is being formed to address the rising number of guns and incidents of gun violence in London.

London police announced the new initiative on Friday afternoon, saying the issue is deeply concerning and needs to be dealt with immediately.

Chief Steve Williams continued in a statement, "The number of gun seizures we have made so far this year is unprecedented. That is why I have commissioned a Task Force to immediately address this increased prevalence, and ultimately remove these weapons from our streets.”

Officials say 39 firearms have been seized so far this year along with 25 replica firearms.

Police say there have been seven reported shootings or incidents of shots fired.

The most recent incident happened on Wednesday evening along the pathway connecting Kipps Lane to Barker Street and left an 18-year-old male injured.

The day before that a gunshot struck a house on Acton Crescent, but no one was injured.

Williams added that safety is their priority, “Gun crime and gun-related violence in our city requires a dedicated focus. This Task Force will be comprised of investigators, crime analysts, and other specialists singularly focused on this issue. I want to reassure our community that we are taking this matter seriously.”