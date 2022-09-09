London police cruisers damaged, man charged

A London man is charged after two police cruisers were damaged.

Around 10:30 Thursday night, police were at a Wellington Street convenience store investigating an unrelated matter when they saw a person in a parked car.

Officers believed the man in the driver seat was wanted by London police, and when they approached the vehicle and started talking to him, the driver reversed the car, striking an LPS cruiser.

Police reportedly moved their cruisers in an attempt to stop the vehicle from moving, when the driver reversed a second time, striking the driver side door and mirror of one of the cruisers.

According to police, when officers attempted to arrest the suspect, he placed the vehicle into drive and sped westbound out of the parking lot.

Due to the risk of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle further. Around 12:30 a.m., the vehicle was found abandoned and the driver was arrested on Paddington Avenue near MacKay Avenue.

A 24-year-old has been charged with operation of a vehicle while prohibited, dangerous operation of a vehicle, fail to stop for police/pursuit and fail to comply with release order.