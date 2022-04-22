London police cruisers damaged when driver tries to flee

A man of no fixed address is charged after a stolen vehicle struck multiple London, Ont. police cars.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers found a stolen vehicle in the area of Trafalgar Street and Lansdowne Avenue with a man in the driver’s seat.

According to police, the driver attempted to flee and struck three police vehicles. Officers were able to prevent the vehicle from leaving but say the man refused to exit.

After resisting arrest, officers were eventually able to take him into custody and a further search turned up two sets of stolen licence plates.

The 29-year-old is facing several charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Damage to the police vehicles was estimated at $2,000.