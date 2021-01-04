London police have released additional details in relation to charges laid following a drive-by shooting in south London.
On Friday, officers were called to Millbank Drive and Bexhill Drive after shots were fired at a vehicle, which crashed into a tree.
One witness called it an incident of road rage. Fortunately no one was injured.
Then on Sunday, police executed a warrant at a home on Southdale Road East and recovered two firearms and ammunition.
A 25-year-old Souhwold man is now facing charges including:
- discharging a firearm with intent to wound
- two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- two counts of possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
- possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- fail to comply with release order
He was being held in custody pending a video court appearance on Tuesday.
Three others, a 27-year-old man, 50-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, all from London, are charged jointly by way of warrant with five firearms charges.
The men are also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.