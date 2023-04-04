London police find ‘potentially hazardous materials’ at disturbance call

London police found ‘potentially hazardous materials and equipment’ inside a home on Commissioners Road Tuesday while making an arrest in a drug and weapons investigation.

London police attended the 400 block of Commissioners Road East around 12:30 p.m. for a disturbance report. Upon arrival, police found and arrested the two individuals.

While inside, police found the potential hazardous items and called London fire to help determine if there was any immediate threat to public safety, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say officers will remain on scene overnight and into Wednesday morning.