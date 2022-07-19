Man charged in connection to disturbance at Wortley Village Pride event speaks out

London police have identified the person charged in connection with an altercation at the Wortley Pride event over the weekend.

According to a release, 37-year-old Richard Sillers of London has been charged with causing a disturbance and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

As CTV News previously reported, police were contacted around 2 p.m. on July 16 in relation to a disturbance in the area of Wortley Road and Elmwood Avenue where a Pride event was in progress in a public green space.

On Tuesday, Sillers spoke to CTV News London over the phone and claimed that the narrative surrounding the incident is wrong.

“Stay tuned and get your popcorn [for] when the truth is told,” he said.

Sillers added there are two sides to what occurred on Saturday in Wortley Village, but would not elaborate, preferring to first tell his story to online outlets he considers to be “truthful”.

He said his family is not homophobic, adding that his wife is bisexual.

"What I want to get rid of, right away, right out of the gate is the whole portraying us as a homophobic family. We are…my family is part of that community, unless I guess they are not accepting of everybody unless you go with their whole narrative,” Sillers said.

As a small business owner he fears that the attention will impact his ability to attain future work.

Sillers has been released from custody and is expected to appear in London court on Aug. 25 in relation to the charges.

— With files from CTV News London’s Daryl Newcombe