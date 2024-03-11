London police identify suspect who committed 'indecent act' against teen girl
CTVNewsLondon.ca Journalist - CTVNews.ca
Kristylee Varley
London police are thanking the public for helping to identify a person wanted in relation to an indecent act investigation.
According to police, a man exposed himself to a girl around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the common area of a shopping centre in the area of Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road.
Shortly after the first incident, police said the same man approached the same girl and grabbed her arm.
The girl left the area and told her mom who contacted police.
On Friday, police had released photos of the suspect to the public in the hopes he could be identified.
In an update later in the day, police said the suspect had been identified, and thanked the public for their help.
