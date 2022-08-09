London police identify weekend homicide victim

London police have identified the city's fourth homicide victim of the year.

Police announced Tuesday that Devon Cherrey-Rooke, 31, of London died from a fatal stab wound.

Cherrey-Rooke was found injured early Sunday morning in the Clarke Road and Dundas Street area. He was rushed to hospital that morning but succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made in his death as of yet.

Speaking to CTV News London on Tuesday, a friend of Cherrey-Rooke's spoke about the kind of person he was.

"He was laid back, solid and loyal," says Silke Genaille. "I trusted him. He definitely had amazing qualities."

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his death to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation continues.

— With files from CTV News London's Jaden Lee-Lincoln