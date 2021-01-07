Meet the London Police Service's new member PSD Carl!

PSD Carl was recently featured on the London Police K9's Twitter page along with PSD Koda, who is now dual purpose, making him a very, very good boy!

We're happy to introduce the newest member of our team PSD Carl (his handler, Sgt Wintjes loves the movie Caddyshack)...PSD Carl and PSD Koda just completed and certified in explosives detection. PSD Koda is now duel purpose, congrats #k9unit #londonpolicek9 #k9training pic.twitter.com/rWZ9qjW8Mm

Training involves 16 weeks of tracking, open/building/evidence search, protecting handlers, agility, and of course, obedience.

Some police dogs are trained specifically for finding firearms, drugs, and or/explosives.

Welcome to the team PSD Carl and congratulations to Koda.