London police investigate recent reports of 'grandparent scam'

London police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating an individual believed to have information regarding recent grandparent scams.

According to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, the London Police Service (LPS) Financial Crime Unit have recently received a number of complaints from members of the public regarding “grandparent scams” and said the scam has “recently re-surfaced in the city of London.”

The scam works by a citizen receiving a phone call by someone pretending to be a family member, police officer, or lawyer. The scammer claims that a family member has been charged criminally, and money is needed immediately for lawyer fees or to bail them out of jail.

In at least two cases, individuals attended the residences of victims in order to pick up large sums of money.

London police are now looking to speak to an individual who may have information in regard to a recent investigation.

Police caution the public to remember that if they ever receive a call from someone they think they know who claims to need a large sum of money to instead hang up the phone and contact the person the caller is claiming to be.

They also urge people to warn loved ones who could potentially fall victim to this type of scam, and that genuine police, lawyers or courts will never ask for immediate payment or wire transfers.

If people have received a similar call but did not provide personal information or lose any money, then they do not need to contact law enforcement.

Police ask that anyone who has been defrauded, has information in relation to this incident, or knows the person in the included photo to call the London Police Service Fraud Intake line at 519-661-5515 Ext. 5257 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).