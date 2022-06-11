London police investigate shots fired incident in city's southeast end

London police are currently involved in a standoff in East London, Ont.

The London Police Service (LPS) has a tactical truck parked outside of a unit in a townhouse complex on Shelborne Street and have said multiple times over a loudspeaker to a man to “come out with nothing in your hands” and that “they are obtaining a warrant.”

Multiple people are believed to be inside the home.

Police say the standoff is linked to reports of shots fired inside an establishment near Pond Mills and Commissioners Road at 2:30 a.m.

Saturday morning, police and forensics were parked out front of Paranyde Bar and Grill on Commissioners Rd. Which is just metres away from the complex.

Officers were seen going in and out of the nightclub.

A heavy police presence remains on Shelborne Street with officers in tactical gear, and the Emergency Response Unit keeping a perimeter.

Residents of the townhouse complex are being asked to stay out of the line of sight of the unit, but are moving freely in the area. Police have evacuated some nearby residents, or have been asked to take shelter.

There are no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.