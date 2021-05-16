London police investigate stabbings, one victim succumbs to injuries

The victim of one of two stabbings on Saturday morning has succumbed to his injuries, police say.

London police responded to a 911 call around 9:20 a.m. regarding a man found in the area of Patricia Street and University Crescent suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to them.

This was the second stabbing incident police responded in the area Saturday morning.

Police were first called the area of Richmond Street and Epworth Avenue around 9 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

This man was found to have suffered stab wounds and was taken by paramedics to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police quickly located and arrested an adult male suspect in the immediate area.

The London Police Service Major Crime Unit continues to investigate both incidents and “wants to assure the public that there is no further threat to the community,” as a result.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.