London police investigate sudden death in west end
One person is in custody and police continue to investigate after a sudden death occurred at a home in the west end of the city on Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, London police responded to 562 Kingsway Ave. Police activity appeared to centre on a side doorway next to the garage of the west London home.
Upon arrival, police located a deceased individual and a suspect was arrested without incident.
Two detectives reportedly arrived on scene at approximately 4:15 p.m.
Speaking to CTV News London, neighbours said there had been previous police activity at the house shortly after new tenants moved into the house.
Police remain on scene at this time.
The investigation has been reassigned to members of the Major Crime Section and is in its early stages.
Police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.
— With files from CTV News London’s Daryl Newcombe
