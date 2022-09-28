London police investigating after pedestrian struck
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
London police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Southdale Road and Wellington Road.
Police tell CTV News everyone remained at the scene and one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
