London police investigating after pedestrian struck


London police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the area of Southdale and Wellington Road on Sept. 28, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Southdale Road and Wellington Road.

Police tell CTV News everyone remained at the scene and one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

