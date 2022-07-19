London police investigating after suspect brandishes possible firearm on city bus
London police are investigating after what was believed to have been a firearm was brandished towards a city bus driver in Westmount late Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release issued by the London Police Service (LPS), shortly after 5 p.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to a man presenting a possible firearm towards a London Transit Commission (LTC) bus driver in the area of Wonderland Road South and Viscount Road.
Police attended the area in which the male was then seen entering a commercial building in the area of Wonderland Road South and Commissioners Road West.
London police locked the area down in order to conduct a detailed search.
According to police, the search did not yield a weapon.
No injuries were reported.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
London police ask that anyone with information in relation to this incident contact police at (519) 661-5670
