London police are asking the public to stay away as they investigate a death at a home on Stanley Street.

Officers were called to the residence around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday after someone was found dead inside.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is a heavy police presence at the address.

Stanley Street runs from Wharncliffe Road east to Wortley Road, to the north of Horton Street.

Police say more information will be provided when it is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.