London police investigating kidnapping and extortion

London police are investigating the kidnapping of a man, according to a release.

Police say officers received information on Wednesday that a man had not been seen for several days and may have been the victim of a kidnapping.

Police also say they learned that the person reportedly kidnapped was believed to be a victim of extortion.

Early Thursday morning, police say the man was found in the city and had sustained minor injuries.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.