London police investigating Sunday morning homicide
London police are investigating a homicide Sunday after a man was discovered in east London with serious injuries, but later died in hospital.
According to a press release issued by the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, police and EMS responded to the area of Clarke Road and Dundas Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call requesting help for an injured man.
The man was transported to hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Police say the identity of the victim is being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.
According to CTV News London’s Jenn Basa, a large section of a Home Depot parking lot located off Dundas Street is taped off by police, and the Forensic Identification Unit iwas still on sceneas of late Sunday afternoon.
The investigation is now being handled by the LPS Major Crime Section.
London police ask anyone with information in relation to the incident, or with surveillance footage of the area of Dundas Street, Clarke Road and Wavell Street to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
— With files from CTV News London’s Jenn Basa
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in oneA local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Windsor researchers develop new nursing program to help prevent burnoutA team of University of Windsor researchers are designing a new program to help graduating nurses cope with the extreme stress in hospital settings.
-
Scavenger hunt: Canadian rock band hides free tickets around VancouverFans of the Arkells can score free tickets to the Canadian rock band's upcoming concert in downtown Vancouver – but they won't last long.
-
'I really like Cree': Day camps teach Indigenous languageThe Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre has launched a pair of day camps to teach an introduction to Cree and Saulteaux languages.
-
Trump says FBI is conducting search of his Mar-a-Lago estateFormer U.S. President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.
-
This year's Kagawong History Day highlights major Canadian shipwreckAfter a two-year hiatus, Kagawong History Day returns Aug. 11 focusing on Canada’s Empress of Ireland shipwreck.
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshopHockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.
-
Next phase of Banwell Road construction underwayPhase two of the Banwell Road corridor improvements is officially underway between Palmetto Street and Mulberry Drive.
-
Hockey Manitoba wants improvements at Hockey Canada but is confident in current leadership, executive director saysProvincial and territorial hockey federations, including Hockey Manitoba, are calling on Hockey Canada to do more to address its handling of sexual assault allegations in London, Ont. in 2018.