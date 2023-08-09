London police investigating 'suspicious death' in city's south end
An investigation is underway after London police located a man with life-threatening injuries in the south end of the city Wednesday evening who later died in hospital.
According to the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 6:45 p.m., police responded to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road for a report of a medical emergency.
Upon arrival, police located a male suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital by paramedics.
Police said the man later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
The investigation has been reassigned to the LPS Major Crime section and is in its early stages.
Police said more information will be released as necessary.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-
TIPS (8477).
-
