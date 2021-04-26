London police investigating suspicious fire on Mornington Ave.

London police say an investigation is ongoing after a suspicious fire in the northeast end of the city over the weekend.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to a multi-unit residence in the 500 block of Mornington Avenue for a fire.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The London Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.

Members of the London police Street Crime Unit, along with the London Fire Department Inspector and Office of the Fire Marshal are now investigating.

The damaged is estimated at approximately $200,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.