London police lay charges in arson investigation
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police allege he fabricated a report of a break and enter to disguise the fact he set a fire inside a residence in the northeast end of the city.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 11:15 a.m. on June 18, a citizen reported allegedly hearing gunshots from a residence located in the area of Arbour Glen Crescent and Kipps Lane.
Upon police arrival, a man was located inside the residence, and he informed police he was the victim of a break and enter.
Police searched the residence, and located a fire. The London Fire Department was then called, and they extinguished the fire.
There was evidence of a discharged weapon, no firearm was located, and no suspect was located in relation to a break and enter.
Police said the alleged victim had provided false information to police in order to avoid an arrest.
As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences:
- Arson with disregard for human life
- Public mischief to divert suspicion from self
- Disobeying order of court
No injuries were reported.
The accused has been released from custody and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 14 in relation to the charges.
