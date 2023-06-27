London police lay charges in arson investigation

A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police allege he fabricated a report of a break and enter to disguise the fact he set a fire inside a residence in the northeast end of the city.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 11:15 a.m. on June 18, a citizen reported allegedly hearing gunshots from a residence located in the area of Arbour Glen Crescent and Kipps Lane.

Upon police arrival, a man was located inside the residence, and he informed police he was the victim of a break and enter.

Police searched the residence, and located a fire. The London Fire Department was then called, and they extinguished the fire.

There was evidence of a discharged weapon, no firearm was located, and no suspect was located in relation to a break and enter.

Police said the alleged victim had provided false information to police in order to avoid an arrest.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences:

Arson with disregard for human life

Public mischief to divert suspicion from self

Disobeying order of court

No injuries were reported.

The accused has been released from custody and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 14 in relation to the charges.