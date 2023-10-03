London police looking for fifth suspect following use of search warrant

Nearly $60,000 in drugs has been seized from a home in London after police used a search warrant on Friday.

The Guns and Gangs section with help from other officers seized 380 g of suspected fentanyl, worth an estimated $57,000, 8 g or suspected crystal methamphetamine, digital scales and Canadian cash.

A 49 year old, 35 year old and 18 year old have all been jointly charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Additional charges were also laid against a 23 year old for possession for the purpose of trafficking and resists arrest.

A fifth person, Suzanne Meyers, has not been found and is charged by way of warrant for possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident, or the whereabouts of Suzanne Meyers, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).