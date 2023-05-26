London police looking for home surveillance video after robbery
London police are looking for a suspect after a robbery involving a firearm.
Just after midnight on Thursday, police say a man on Jalna Boulevard near Elvira Crescent was approached by another man who showed a firearm and demanded personal property.
According to police, the suspect took things from the victim including ID, and fled the scene southbound.
A search of the area didn’t turn up a suspect but some of the victim’s property was found on Sasha Crescent.
The suspect was described as dark-skinned man in his mid 20s wearing a heavier tan-colourd jacket, dark pants, a black fanny pack and white shoes.
He was believed to be approximately 5’6, 135 lbs, with an average build.
Investigators are appealing to members of the public in hopes that someone has video surveillance or doorbell cameras in and around Sasha Crescent and the 800-block of Jalna Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
