London police looking for more potential victims of sex trafficking after one woman comes forward

A London man is facing 12 charges after a woman approached police and said she has been the victim of assault and sex trafficking.

According to police, the woman said she was victimized between 2015 and 2018 and investigators believe there may be other victims.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in London court March 28.

Somtonnamdi Anazodo, 36, of London, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Advertising another person’s sexual services

Trafficking a person under the age of 18 years

Financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18 years

Print/publish/possess to publish child pornography

Unlawfully possess child pornography

Sexual interference with person under 16 years of age

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

Sexual exploitation of a young person

Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Fail to comply with release order

Anyone who believes they are a victim or suspects someone of being a victim of trafficking is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.