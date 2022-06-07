London police looking for stolen truck with dog inside

London police are looking for a stolen vehicle and the dog that was inside.

Austin Flegel and Ruby DeGroot had just adopted the 1.5-year-old Mastiff-Shepherd mix named ‘Jaxx.’ “

He's the perfect puppy. He's so sweet.” Said DeGroot.

According to the young Strathroy couple, they picked up the dog in London after finding him through an online ad. They decided to stop at a pet store in the Masonville area to get a few things and use the washroom.

"He was way too scared [to come in]. He was shaking and we didn't want to terrify him even more by bringing him inside,” said the couple.

When they came out after about five minutes, the truck and dog were gone.

Police say the stolen vehicle is described as a black, 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with distinct orange trim around the hood and grill — Ontario licence plates AP44762.

The dog is described as a 1.5-year-old Mastiff-Shepherd mix, 60 lbs with brown fur and a red collar.

If the vehicle is seen, police ask that you do not approach it and contact them immediately.