London Police Major Crimes investigating death on Adelaide Street in London, Ont.
CTV News London Videographer
Brent Lale
London Police Service (LPS) Major Crimes division is investigating after reports of at least one death on Adelaide Street South Saturday morning.
Few details are known at this time, but just after 10 a.m., first responders attended 11 Adelaide St. S. for a “medical call” regarding a person with no vital signs.
LPS officers were guarding the scene Saturday afternoon, while a pair of detectives wearing coverings on their feet were going in and out of the home.
Detectives were seen putting a cell phone in an evidence bag.
A forensic photographer was capturing images of the outside of the home, and a vehicle in the rear.
Police are expected to release more information as the investigation unfolds.
