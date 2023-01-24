London police make arrest after family dog stabbed multiple times

A 31-year-old man from London has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a dog multiple times overnight, resulting in serious injuries, according to police.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, at 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a residence in the north end of the city for a 9-1-1 call involving an injured dog.

The owner of the dog reported that a person known to them had stabbed the pet multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot.

Upon arrival, an injured dog was located and transported for emergency veterinary care. Police said the dog sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was not immediately located following the incident.

Police said that approximately two hours after the initial incident, the suspect male returned to the residence, where he was then arrested without incident by police.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old man from London has been charged with one count of injuring other animals for his alleged involvement. His identity is not being released by police as doing so could identify the complainant.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in relation to the charge.