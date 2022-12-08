London police officer charged with assault

A London police officer is charged by his own service following off-duty incidents dating back to 2018.

According to police, the off-duty officer and a woman got into an argument on Monday and the officer allegedly threatened the woman and physically assaulted her — property in the home was also damaged.

When the woman showed up to police headquarters to report the incident, she also reported historical assaults.

The officer was arrested and charged with uttering threats/death or bodily harm, four counts of assault, unlawful possession of an unrestricted firearm and mischief under $5,000.

The 44-year-old officer and the female victim were involved in a relationship, therefore, police say the officer’s name will not be released to protect the identity of the woman.

The officer with 13 years of service with the London Police Service is suspended with pay and has a court date on Jan. 18, 2023.