London police officer facing assault charge in relation to off-duty incident

A London police officer has been reassigned to administrative duties after being charged with assault in relation to an off-duty incident.

Police say the 36-year-officer and the female victim had been involved in a relationship, and in order to protect her identity, London police will not be releasing the name of the officer.

The incident occurred on Thursday and was reported to police Friday when he was charged and released with conditions.

Police say the officer has been working with London police for 14 years and has been reassigned to administrative duties.

The officer is expected to appear in court in December.

The London Police Service says it will not comment further as the matter is now before the courts.