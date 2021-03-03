London police say a woman suffered serious injuries following an assault Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Simcoe Street in the SoHo neighbourhood.

The call came in shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of a person injured at 241 Simcoe Street.

Police arrived on scene to find a woman suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Paramedics took the woman to local hospital for treatment.

Police were able to idenitfy a suspect and arrested her on scene.

Officers remained on scene Wednesday morning to investigate but there is no threat to public safety.