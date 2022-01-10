London police plea for public assistance from Dec. 14 fire

The London police street crime unit is hoping the public will recognize a suspect from an arson on Dec. 14.

Video surveillance has been obtained and the suspect is described as wearing dark clothing with a hooded sweater.

Crews arrived to the scene of a newly constructed townhouse at 495 Oakridge Dr. around 6:30 a.m. on the Tuesday and not long after, a mayday call was made that a firefighter fell through a floor.

At the time of the incident, Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland told CTV News, “It was a textbook response to a dangerous situation, including the firefighter using the fire hose to slow his fall and then protect himself.”

Damage from the fire is estimated at a million dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).