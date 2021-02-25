London police have recovered five stolen vehicles with a total value of roughly $139,000.

Officers conducted a search warrant at an address on Appel Street on Tuesday in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Police were able to seize the following vehicles:

Subaru WRX STI, value $65,000

Chevrolet 2500 High Country, value $40,000

Toyota Rav4, value $18,000

Audi A4, value $8,000

Mazda 3, value $8,000

Police also found 12 stolen/fake license plates.

No charges have been laid at this time.