London police have recovered five stolen vehicles with a total value of roughly $139,000.
Officers conducted a search warrant at an address on Appel Street on Tuesday in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation.
Police were able to seize the following vehicles:
- Subaru WRX STI, value $65,000
- Chevrolet 2500 High Country, value $40,000
- Toyota Rav4, value $18,000
- Audi A4, value $8,000
- Mazda 3, value $8,000
Police also found 12 stolen/fake license plates.
No charges have been laid at this time.