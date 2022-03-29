London police release more information in hopes of solving woman's murder

Police continue to investigate the murder of a London woman last fall in the northwest corner of the city and have released more information as they try to track down her killers.

Lynda Marques was shot to death in her car on Sept. 10, 2021 as she arrived at her home on Wateroak Drive around 7:50 p.m.

The suspects fled in a black Volkswagen Jetta that was stolen from Bluffers Park and Beach in Scarborough on Sept. 5.

The Jetta was later found abandoned on Meadowlily Road South near Commissioners Road East on Sept. 15.

Police believe the suspects responsible for the murder of Marques are from the Greater Toronto Area and arrived in London on Sept. 9 and left shortly after the shooting. Police say the shooting was a targeted attack on the London nurse.

On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspects on the day of the murder as well as a picture of the suspect vehicle.

Police want to speak to anyone who may know the people in the photo as well as their activities between Sept. and 10.

Police are also looking for information on the movements of the Volkswagen Jetta starting on Sept. 9, as it travelled from the GTA and moved across London.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).