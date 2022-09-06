London police renew plea for help as search for human trafficking suspect continues
London police are once again requesting the public’s help in locating Matthew Parris-Cassidy, who’s wanted in connection for his alleged involvement in a May 2022 human trafficking investigation.
According to a release from the London Police Service, 32-year-old Matthew Parris-Cassidy of London, Ont. is wanted on multiple charges pertaining to a May 2022 human trafficking investigation, including assault, sexual assault, forcible confinement and extortion.
Police say that Parris-Cassidy is believed to have ties to the Greater Toronto Area.
In August, police arrested and charged two wanted suspects as part of the investigation, Justin Steven Adams, 35, of London, and Jonathan Drummond, 37, of no fixed address.
According to London police, in May of this year, a woman from Whitby, Ont. began a conversation with a man over social media and agreed to meet him at a shopping centre in Scarborough.
After meeting, police say the man offered to walk the woman home. When the woman realized they were not heading towards her home, the man brandished a firearm and threatened her unless she complied with his demands.
Between June 5 and 18, the man directed the woman to attend various locations outside of London, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted on multiple occasions. The man continued to make threats towards the woman.
On June 18, police say the woman was brought to London where she was repeatedly forced to perform sexual acts for money. The man introduced her to two other males, who also allegedly sexually assaulted her and forced her to perform sexual acts for money.
On June 26, the woman managed to escape and London police were notified.
As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been charged with multiple offences.
Matthew Parris-Cassidy, Jonathon Drummond and Justin Steven Adams have been jointly charged with the following offences:
- Trafficking in persons by recruiting/exercising control
- Financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18
- Forcible confinement
- Extortion
- Material benefit from sexual services
- Procuring/recruit person to provide sexual services
Matthew Parris-Cassidy has been individually charged with the following offences:
- Assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Sexual assault
- Robbery
- Uttering threats to cause death
Jonathon Drummond has been individually charged with the following offences:
- Assault
- Sexual assault
- Two (2) counts of uttering threats to cause death
- Withhold/destroy travel or identity document/ trafficking in person over 18
- Advertising another person’s sexual services
- Administer noxious thing
- Possess weapon
- Carry concealed weapon
- Robbery
- Possess firearm while prohibited
Justin Steven Adams has been individually charged with the following offences:
- Sexual assault
- Uttering threats to cause death
Investigators believe that there may be other victims and encourage those victims to come forward. Anyone who suspects someone of being a victim of human trafficking or knows the whereabouts of Parris-Cassidy is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).