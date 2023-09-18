London police renewing calls for information a year after fatal hit and run

London police are once again asking the public for help identifying a suspect vehicle a year after a fatal hit and run on Hamilton Road.

On Sept. 18, 2022, around 4:40 a.m., a two-door blue sedan was travelling eastbound on Hamilton Road in the curb lane approaching Inkerman Street, when it struck cyclist Jibin Benoy.

Police are re-releasing video surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspect vehicle and driver.

The vehicle is described as a two-door blue sedan, with a loud muffler, and damage to the passenger side windshield and bumper. Investigators believe there were three to four people in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.