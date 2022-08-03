London police request public’s help identifying suspect after woman, teen girl sexually assaulted

London police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and sexually propositioned a teenaged girl in north London on Tuesday.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman was walking on a trail in the area of Grenfell Drive when she was approached by a man on a bicycle. Police say the man started up a conversation with the woman and then proceeded to grab her.

The victim snapped a photo of the suspect before he fled from the area.

At 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police say a teenaged girl was in the area when she was approached by a man who offered her money in exchange for sexual services.

Police were contacted and the LPS Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section launched an investigation.

Neither of the alleged victims sustained physical injuries.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for both incidents.

The suspect is described as male, Caucasian, in his 20s, with blond hair, blond facial hair, wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. The suspect was riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident or the identification of the suspect is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).