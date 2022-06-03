London police requesting the public’s help after Wednesday hit-and-run
The London Police Service (LPS) is appealing to the public for help in identifying a driver after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian with serious injuries earlier this week.
At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, a male pedestrian was struck by the open door of a moving vehicle in the area of Byron Avenue and Birch Street.
Police say that the driver allegedly opened the door of the car and began arguing with the pedestrian, where he then reversed the car and struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the vehicle is described as a small black hatchback, possibly a Mazda, with winter tires.
The driver is described as male, Caucasian, between 30 and 40 years of age, with short dark hair and wearing a button-down shirt, according to police.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the driver call London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
