London police respond to man on fire in east end

London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.

Officers responded to the area of Admiral Drive near Trafalgar Street around 2:20 a.m. and according to a statement from police, the fire was put out before the officers arrived.

According to police, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police say more information will be provided as appropriate.

Not far from the scene at Admiral Drive near Trafalgar Street, London police are investigating a hit and run on Royal Crescent where a grey vehicle can be seen on the front lawn of a home.

London police tell CTV News they cannot say if the two incidents are linked.