London police respond to man on fire in east end
London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.
Officers responded to the area of Admiral Drive near Trafalgar Street around 2:20 a.m. and according to a statement from police, the fire was put out before the officers arrived.
According to police, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics.
The investigation is in its early stages, and police say more information will be provided as appropriate.
Not far from the scene at Admiral Drive near Trafalgar Street, London police are investigating a hit and run on Royal Crescent where a grey vehicle can be seen on the front lawn of a home.
London police tell CTV News they cannot say if the two incidents are linked.
-
'It’s time to move beyond adequate': Ward 4 coun. Chris Holt running for Windsor mayorCity councillor Chris Holt announced Tuesday he’s launching a campaign to be mayor of Windsor in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Spelling of Matchette Road to be changedA Windsor road will be spelled differently after years of perseverance by a local family.
-
Antigonish County man faces weapons, smuggling charges after parcel interceptedA man is facing more than two dozen weapons and smuggling charges after border agents intercepted a parcel and police searched two homes in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.
-
Suspect shot by Prince George police while being prepared for cells, watchdog investigatingB.C.'s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a suspect was injured while he was being prepared to be lodged in a cell.
-
NASA to unveil more of Webb space telescope's first full-colour imagesFollowing a presidential sneak peek of a galaxy-studded image from deep in the cosmos, NASA was due on Tuesday to unveil more of its initial showcase from the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most powerful orbital observatory ever launched.
-
-
Court finds Brampton council decision to pre-emptively fill vacant seat illegalThe Ontario Superior Court of Justice has found that a Brampton City Council decision to pre-emptively fill a seat left vacant after the provincial election was illegal.
-
Teen stabbed near public school, two youths charged in Guelph: policeTwo youths have been charged after a 16-year-old was reportedly stabbed in Guelph.
-
N.S. man faces weapons charges after rifle, body armour seized from Springhill homeA man is facing weapons charges after police seized a rifle and body armour from a home in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.