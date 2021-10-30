London police respond to multiple overnight disturbance calls
London police responded to multiple overnight disturbance calls Friday, including an incident that sent one man to the hospital with injuries sustained in an apparent assault.
Officers responded to three separate calls, one on Waterloo Street and two on Thurman Circle. Police say all the incidents involved large numbers of youth, many of whom appeared intoxicated.
In one instance, a 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during an apparent assault, police say.
2/2 ...which, cumulatively, impacts their wellbeing. TY to all LPS members who responded & safely de-escalated these situations, again.— Steve Williams (@S_Williams001) October 30, 2021
There were no arrests made and there are no suspects identified in the assault.
Police say the disturbance calls required significant police resources for a prolonged period.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
