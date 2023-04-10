iHeartRadio

London police respond to reports of a stabbing


Around 3 p.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing near 602 Queens Ave. in the Old East Village in London, Ont.

The location is home to The Hub that offers many services to Londoners experiencing homelessness.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Police have yet to say if a suspect is in custody.

The investigation continues.

