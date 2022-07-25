London police say death of person found in open field not considered suspicious

The body found in an open field in London has been identified as a woman, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road east just after 8:30 a.m. on July 22.

Police now say the person’s death does not appear to be suspicious and no further identifying information is being released at this time.

Members of the London Police Service Major Crime Section continue to assist the Chief Coroner with this investigation.