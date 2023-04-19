London police say one person has died after an early morning crash

One person has died after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in London, according to police.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a vehicle believed to be stolen in the area of King Edward Avenue and Russell Avenue.

The vehicle fled from police and was later found involved in a crash in the area of Adelaide Street South and Thompson Road.

Police said an occupant in the “uninvolved citizen vehicle” was pronounced deceased on the scene. Two men and a woman from the suspect vehicle tried to run away but the female was caught and taken to hospital for treatment.

Alexis lives directly across from the crash scene and told CTV News she woke up to banging at her door shortly before 3 a.m. but didn’t get up and answer it — on reflection she expects it was the police.

When she did get up a few hours later she discover the scene outside her door she described as “carnage.”

“There is three cars and a trailer is on its side. One of the cars is on top of the other. A hydro pole is literally hanging by a thread. I just can’t believe I did not hear it,” said Alexis.

With the police investigation ongoing, she was only able to get out of her house via a neighbour’s yard and said she is saddened to hear of the life lost, but said in general there have been plenty of crashes at the intersection.

“I’ve given first aid at an accident there just last summer. I mean it is a dangerous intersection,” said Alexis.

The investigation is ongoing and the Special Investigations Unit has been notified and invoked its mandate.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police. The objective of every SIU investigation is to determine whether there is evidence of criminal wrongdoing on the part of the police.

Because of the crash, the nearby Princess Elizabeth Public School is closed for the day. According to the Thames Valley District School Board, students will be able to access independent learning activities from their classroom's digital platform.

As of 1 p.m., Adelaide Street south is both directions and Thompson Road remains closed from Brookside Street to Adelaide Street south.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine