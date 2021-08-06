iHeartRadio

London police seek information after business struck by bullets

Damage is seen after gunfire in the Gladman Avenue and West Street area of London, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

Police are looking for information after a business in London's southwest was struck by bullets early Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Gladman Avenue and West Street around 5 a.m.

Police say officers arrived and found evidence a firearm had been discharged.

The investigation is ongoing and London police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

