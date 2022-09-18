London police seek information in fatal hit and run investigation

A cyclist has passed away in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision, according to London police.

Officers say the cyclist was found around 4 a.m. with injuries “as a result of an apparent motor vehicle collision.” He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hamilton Road between Inkerman Street and Dreaney Avenue was closed for several hours as the scene was processed. All roads have since reopened.

Police say investigation found the suspect vehicle may be a dark-coloured sedan with significant damage to the front end, hood and windshield.

Investigators are asking anyone who was on Hamilton Road between 4:30 – 4:45 a.m., or anyone who has dash-cam video that could help, to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.