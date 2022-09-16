London police seek public input through survey
London police are researching what matters most to Londoners, and they want to hear what the public has to say with the launch of a new survey.
According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), the city is researching the needs of the community as part of its strategic planning process. Forum Research Inc. will conduct random telephone surveys from Sept. 19 to Oct. 16.
Police encourage Londoners to participate in the survey, as it “will provide an opportunity to share opinions and help the LPS determine priorities for our 2024-2027 Strategic Plan.”
The release adds that residents who were not contacted for the telephone survey but still wish to give their input will be able to do so through an online survey that will be shared to social media next week.
In addition, a series of virtual community consultations will be held in October and November as part of the LPS strategic planning process. The consultations will be open to all citizens, including community groups, institutions, businesses, and members of the public.
More information, including dates, times and links to the Zoom meetings can be found on the LPS website.
-
Seahawks make marketing push north of the borderRecently retired KJ Wright is leading a Seattle Seahawks contingent in a weekend full of appearances and events throughout Metro Vancouver.
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at SaddledomeThere's yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in MississaugaA motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
-
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMPA Nova Scotia man was arrested after an incident in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.
-
Morning house fire in EstaireGreater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its sideAn honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five yearsFor the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes.
-
'He will turn the last lap': Langford race car driver reflects on 68 years at Western SpeedwayThis weekend, Westshore Motorsports Park, formerly known as Western Speedway, will hold its final event in its current location. The hope is to find a new location, but so far, that hasn’t happened.